Summer Fest, outdoor Shakespeare, soccer, sales, more for your West Seattle Friday

That scene outside Easy Street Records this morning is a reminder of West Seattle Summer Fest's origins – it began as a Junction-wide sidewalk sale decades ago. Some of the year-round merchants continue with sidewalk sales during the festival, which starts today and leads off our highlight list:

WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST AT A GLANCE: Official festival hours are 1 pm to 8 pm, with mainstage music and the beer garden continuing later. The festival stretches along California SW from the main stage (in the Post Office vicinity between Genesee and Oregon) to Edmunds, and along SW Alaska from the Kids’ Zone (California to 44th) to the food zone (California to 42nd). The schedules for both music stages (the smaller West Side Stage is in Junction Plaza Park) are here; the food/drink info (including Beer Garden menus – non-alcoholic too) is here; the vendors (etc.) list is here; the Kids Zone info, including advance inflatable ticket/pass purchase, is here. We’ll be covering the festival nonstop while on Team Info Booth all festival; see you there!

FREE SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Multiple locations and varying times in West Seattle – here’s the list.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, until 3 pm.

MOON ROOM SUMMER SALE: 20 percent off today through Sunday, in the store (5902 California SW; WSB sponsor) and online at moonroomshop.com – open 11 am-6 pm today, 11 am-5 pm Saturday and Sunday!

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm. Free! (1100 SW Cloverdale)

WADING POOLS: Open today – Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm; Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) and Hiawatha (2700 California SW), noon-5:30 pm.

COLMAN POOL CLOSED TO PUBLIC: Swim-meet closures today and toorrow for the outdoor pool at Lincoln Park – otherwise here’s the usual schedule.

VISCON CELLARS: The tasting room/wine bar is open tonight for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FISH STICKS BASEBALL: Tickets remain for tonight’s 6:35 pm game vs. the Gumberoos at Steve Cox Memorial Park – it’s Flashback Friday, to 2014! (1321 SW 102nd, White Center).

JUNCTION FC SOCCER: Second-to-last home match for the first-season team, 7 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – ticket link and other info in our preview.

KENYON HALL CABARET: All-ages monthly drag show at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), doors at 7, show at 7:30.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: Abbreviated “Backyard Bard” version of “All’s Well That Ends Well“ at 7 pm, High Point Commons Park (6400 Sylvan Way SW), free, presented by GreenStage.

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Festival special DJ lineup! (4547 California SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7, music 8, with Karismata, The Sejongs, Kuwaisiana, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

YOU SKATE, THEY PLAY: “Make It Loud!” at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), roller skating to live bands, featuring Catica, Mr. Dinkles, Tongues *FREE BAR SHOW*. $18 cover, $5 skate.

