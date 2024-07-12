HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest, day 1

(QUICK LINKS: Music lineups … food/drink info … merchant/vendor info … Kids Zone info … and ICYMI, our Summer Fest Eve coverage)

Our peninsula’s biggest party of the year, West Seattle Summer Fest – today through Sunday – has started! Here’s our view from the Info Booth at California/Alaska:

See the Mobile Apparel booth in the center of that view? That’s where you can get your customized Summer Fest T-shirt. Other festival merch is on sale here in the Info Booth:

Also here on the south side of the Info Booth right now – Seattle Police Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite with some free items including steering-wheel locks:

Alice Kuder is on the east side of the Info Booth this afternoon, talking about her Just In Case Preparedness Services and the free scavenger hunt she’s presenting next month, Summer Scramble:

South of the intersection, you’ll find all the festival food (with reusable ware) – aside from what the year-round food/drink businesses are offering at (and/or in front of) their venues – plus Junction Plaza Park, where the West Side Stage will have music starting at 4 pm (the main stage, north of SW Oregon, near the Post Office, gets going at 3 pm; buskers are playing music at other spots too). West of California/Alaska is the Kids’ Zone, lots of free fun as well as the inflatables (for which you need a day pass or individual tickets – you can pay online too). We’ll be here all weekend with continuous coverage – updates to come!