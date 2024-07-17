Celebration of Life planned July 28 for Edward J. Landin, 1947-2024

Family and friends will gather July 28 to celebrate the life of Ed Landin. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with the community:

Edward Joseph Landin passed away on January 18th, 2024.

Ed was born in Seattle to Wilfred Eugene Landin and Eunice Slack on June 14th, 1947. Ed is survived by his three sons Edward, Joseph, and James, and his sister Virginia Landin. Ed and his wife Judy, who predeceased him, were laid to rest at Tahoma Cemetery earlier this year.

After serving in the Navy, he worked as an IBEW Electrician until he retired. He dedicated his time to his family and his community. He spent over 30 years volunteering to provide a means for children to play organized sports in the Southwest Seattle area and beyond.

He is most well-known for his support for Red Shield and SWAC (Southwest Athletic Club) by coaching, fundraising, and a slew of things he did to support the organization. He will be missed.

A celebration of Ed’s life is scheduled from 3 PM to 5PM on July 28th, 2024, at the White Center Eagles, located at 10452 15th Ave SW.

All who knew Ed are welcome to come and share stories, memories, and pictures.