YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Soccer Club finishing spring season, signing up players for fall

Got a prospective soccer player under your roof? Not signed up for fall soccer yet? The West Seattle Soccer Club asked us to share this reminder that now’s the time:

Hey, West Seattle Families!

Founded in 1968, The West Seattle Soccer Club (WSSC) is a recreational soccer club for youth who reside in the southwest neighborhoods of Seattle. All youth ages 5-18 are eligible to play and experience is not required.

As we gear up for the Fall Soccer Season, excitement is booming with well over a thousand players already registered! With the Spring Season wrapping up this weekend, it’s time to ensure that you, your friends, and your neighbors join in too! Registration closes June 30th, so act fast. Whether your child is a seasoned player or just starting out, we’re excited to unveil our Fall Registration and anticipate the adventures ahead.

The Fall Season kicks off September 14th and 15th with seasons spanning 8, 10, or 12 games based on age division.

Secure your child’s spot or learn more at westseattlesoccer.org. Questions? Reach us at wsscboard@gmail.com.

Make this Fall Soccer season unforgettable! Enroll today to see your child thrive on the field, make friends, and create lasting memories. Financial assistance is available for qualified applicants. Don’t miss out – register now!