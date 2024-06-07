YOU CAN HELP: ‘Behind the Curtain’ benefit for Chief Sealth International High School Drama

(Recent ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ production, photo by Kent Cohen)

Before we get to today’s happenings, in case you haven’t already seen this one in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, it’s your next chance to support student theater. With budget cuts, Chief Sealth International High School Drama has to raise money to carry on, so a fun(draiser)’s coming up a week from tomorrow:

SUPPORT CHIEF SEALTH HIGH SCHOOL DRAMA!

Saturday, June 15, 2024 – 2:00-5:00 pm – “Behind the Curtain” theatre tour, performances, food, and art-sale fundraiser

Featuring over 90 pieces of art (paintings, drawings and collages on paper) for sale by noted California artist Barbara Embree

Full theater tour including backstage, Little Theater, and tech/costume room (where YOU can sign The Wall that students have been signing since the ’60s!), no-extra-charge raffle of art piece and gift certificate to local restaurants, live music AND a performance of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s (Hamilton) wonderful and provocative 15-minute musical “21 Chump Street” in the Little Theater at 3:30 pm

Come and support Sealth Drama and let us take you on a dramatic journey you won’t forget!

$20 Sealth Family Members (current students and family members) $35 Everyone Else

bayfestsealththeatrecompany.ludus.com

If you can’t attend but would like to donate, you can use the same website! Just click the “Donate” tab on the green menu bar at the top of the page. And Thank You!