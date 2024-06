That’s Ann Marie‘s scooter, stolen near 55th/Charlestown overnight Sunday/Monday. It’s a Piaggo Typhoon, with a “distinct sticker on the back storage bucket.” Plate #4C8026. Her neighbor provided this security video showing people on a motorcycle riding by, then (at about 1:45 in) coming back and taking the scooter:

We’ll add the police report # when we get it. “It’s missed,” Ann Marie adds.