WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police investigate gunfire

June 3, 2024 11:01 pm
1 COMMENT
 Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

After 911 calls about suspected gunfire in South Delridge, police have found evidence of it. Officers told dispatch they’ve found “a scene” at 15th/Barton. Nobody reported injured, so far.

  • Ian June 3, 2024 (11:39 pm)
    Heard it, sounded like heavy machine gun fire! Terrifying to think just an hour or so prior we were taking a walk with our dog and 3 months old daughter!

