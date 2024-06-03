WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police investigate gunfire

After 911 calls about suspected gunfire in South Delridge, police have found evidence of it. Officers told dispatch they’ve found “a scene” at 15th/Barton. Nobody reported injured, so far.
West Seattle, Washington
03 Monday
Heard it, sounded like heavy machine gun fire! Terrifying to think just an hour or so prior we were taking a walk with our dog and 3 months old daughter!
