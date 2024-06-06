RETURNING: West Seattle Glass Float Hunt back for 2024; here’s how businesses can be part of it

The West Seattle Glass Float Hunt started in 2022 and this will be its third year. This year, it’s open to any business that buys at least one of the locally crafted floats to offer as part of the scavenger hunt. Here’s the announcement organizers asked us to share:

Who’s ready for a West Seattle scavenger hunt? Back by popular demand and now in its third year, the 2024 West Seattle Glass Float Hunt kicks off on August 1, 2024 and will be held during the first two weeks of that month.

This year’s event will be bigger than ever, as all West Seattle businesses are invited to participate and hide multiple floats. The West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber of Commerce invite everyone to search for glass floats hidden throughout West Seattle, both inside beloved local businesses and outdoors. The West Seattle Glass Float Hunt brings joy to the community and helps promote the businesses who are the backbone of our neighborhood. Last year, the float finders reported spending thousands of dollars in West Seattle by staying to shop and dine. Local businesses reported a jump in new visitors and clients, and one even sold out of a promotional item during the Float Hunt.

Each 2024 glass float is individually hand blown by Avalon Glassworks in stunning, swirling greens to represent the water surrounding beautiful West Seattle. Each 4-inch sphere is stamped with a heart and “WS” on the sealing bottom. Float hunters should look high and low for beautiful glass balls peeking out through the mesh of a knotted net bag. Each float will be labeled so the finder can register it via the West Seattle Junction Instagram account and tag the business sponsor where the float was found. This helps congratulate the finders and celebrate our businesses!

West Seattle businesses can join the fun by ordering their floats today! The last day to purchase is July 4, 2024.