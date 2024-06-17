UPDATE: Rescue response for car-on-side crash at 30th/Trenton

5:16 PM: Seattle Fire and Police are on their way – including an SFD rescue response – to what’s reported as a two-vehicle crash at 30th/Trenton [map], with one vehicle “on its side.” Updates to come.

(Added: WSB photos)

5:21 PM: Trenton is reported to be blocked both ways. One person, “stable,” was inside the sideways car, and firefighters are helping them get out.

5:32 PM: That driver was helped out via the hatch, and most of the responding units were dismissed. No serious injuries, so no one is going to the hospital; tow trucks are on the way and the scene likely will clear fairly quickly.