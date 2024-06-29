KING COUNTY WATER TAXI: Expanded Vashon service starts Monday

(WSB photo, primary Vashon Water Taxi vessel M/V Sally Fox after its 2015 delivery)

The King County Water Taxi‘s Vashon-to-Seattle route has long run only during weekday morning and afternoon/evening commute times. With state ferries’ reduced service, Vashon has long requested expanded Water Taxi service – and Monday, it finally happens. With $3 million added funding from the state, the Water Taxi is adding four weekday Vashon-Seattle round trips – leaving Vashon at 9:25 am, noon, 1:30 pm, and 3:45 pm. Previously, the Vashon-Seattle route had six daily round trips, so now it has 10; still no weekend service. You can see the new schedule here.