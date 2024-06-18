Here’s what’s ahead for your West Seattle Tuesday!

(Thanks to Karen for the photo of River Otters crossing a path in the Seacrest area)

Here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TRANSPORTATION LEVY: Second-to-last scheduled City Council committee meeting about the proposed levy, including a public-comment period (the agenda explains how), 9:30 am, as previewed here. You can watch live via Seattle Channel.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Advocacy from afar, 10:30 am-noon every Tuesday at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, also at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly meeting of the Seattle City Council, 2 pm. There is a public-comment period – in person or by phone – if there’s something you want to tell the council. The agenda explains how. You can go to City Hall downtown or watch live via Seattle Channel (and comment by phone).

GRADUATION NIGHT: Class of 2024 students from our area’s two biggest high schools graduate tonight at Memorial Stadium downtown (401 5th Avenue N.) – Chief Sealth International High School at 5 pm, West Seattle High School at 8 pm. If you can’t be there in person, both will be streamed live by the Seattle Public Schools YouTube channel.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

THE FUTURE OF HOUSING: As previewed here, all welcome at a free discussion about the future of “middle housing,” with architect/advocate Matt Hutchins, 6 pm tonight at West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor).

‘READY FREDDY’ PREP PARTY: Be ready! Learning how can actually be fun, if you attend Just In Case Disaster Preparedness Service (WSB sponsor) coach Alice Kuder‘s free “Ready Freddy” event, 6 pm at Whisky West (6451 California SW). Our calendar listing explains how to RSVP.

STATE FERRIES MEETING: 6 pm brings the second session of Washington State Ferries‘ periodic systemwide updates/Q&A meeting, online – register here to attend. (Here’s our report with toplines from the first one, held Monday afternoon.)

FREE ASL CLASS: The series of introductory ASL classes continues; you can start at any time. 6 pm at the West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW), info here.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Everyone’s welcome! Gather at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

TOASTMASTERS 832: 6:30 pm online meeting to hone your leadership and communication skills! Our calendar listing explains how to RSVP.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – weekly Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

BINGO AT TALARICO’S: You can play 8 pm bingo every Tuesday. (4718 California SW)

Event coming up? Are community members invited? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!