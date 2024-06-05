CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS PTSA’s first scholarship winners

We reported earlier this spring on the Chief Sealth International High School PTSA accepting applications for its first-ever scholarships – and now they’ve been awarded! Here’s the PTSA’s announcement following its last meeting of this school year:

The PTSA is pleased to announce that four Chief Sealth seniors were awarded the first ever PTSA Senior Scholarships. Thanks to the generosity of community donors and a contribution from the Friends of Sealth alumni club, each recipient received an award in the amount of $1,000 to be applied to their continuing education. The four seniors receiving awards are Isabel Lyshol; Joy Ohta; Cas Oliver; and Ruben Rodriguez-Mireles.

Awards were presented by PTSA Scholarship Chair Maria Doucettperry at the final PTSA meeting of the year on June 4th, which was held at the Chief Sealth library. Pictured above left to right are Maria Doucettperry, award recipient Joy Ohta, award recipient Ruben Rodriguez-Mireles, Chief Sealth principal Ray Morales with Isabel Lyshol’s award (whose mother officially accepted the award), and Chief Sealth counselor Krista Rillo on behalf of Cas Oliver.

We will be compiling all entrants’ ideas from their essays on ways in which the Chief Sealth experience can be improved and will present to the school for consideration and implementation. There were truly some powerful suggestions across the applications and we were very proud to see the creativity and thoughtfulness these students brought to their entries.

Congratulations to the winners and best wishes to all of our graduating seniors for their future endeavors!