TRAFFIC ALERT: Awaiting Vice President Kamala Harris in West Seattle

June 1, 2024 3:00 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
3 PM: As we first reported Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Seattle for two campaign fundraisers today, and one is expected to be in West Seattle, at a house on the west end of Genesee Hill. Officers, valet parkers, and other signs of a big event are in view there:

She left Los Angeles aboard Air Force Two earlier this afternoon and is due to land at Boeing Field around 3:30 pm. We don’t have official route information but if you’ll be on the road over the next few hours – including the high bridge – be mindful of possible traffic holds when the motorcade is in transit. Updates to come.

3:16 PM: The high-bridge camera has been turned off (traffic cameras along motorcade routes usually are) as of about a minute ago, indicating a traffic closure. … Other cameras have been deactivated too, including through The Junction. … Planes like Air Force Two won’t generally show on flight trackers, but the law-enforcement helicopter Guardian One is in the air near Boeing Field.

4 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: Awaiting Vice President Kamala Harris in West Seattle"

  • Alex June 1, 2024 (3:16 pm)
    OH – so THAT’s why the big all-black vehicle with red & blue blinky lights stopped in the middle of the West Bound bridge where the lanes split – Right up to Admiral or Straight/left as Fauntleroy.he stopped, got out & checked the interior section of the crash guard at that Y. I thought mebbe … looking for a weapon thrown from a previous crime.Now I’m guessing, checking the route for VP Harris. Thanks WS Blog!

  • Slider June 1, 2024 (3:28 pm)
    Traffic has been stopped coming west on bridge. Eastbound still open as of 3:27pm. 

  • Mile June 1, 2024 (3:30 pm)
    Saw a couple of WSP cars waiting at the Admiral exit off the bridge, and up Admiral. 

  • Andrea June 1, 2024 (3:31 pm)
    Air Force Two coming in.

