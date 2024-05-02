WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Chevrolet conversion van

Reported by Pierre via email:

!997/98 Chevy Express 1500 Conversion Van:

Plate # BYD-6191, dark blue with wave graphics on both sides. Handicap placard was on rearview mirror when stolen, approximately between 12 am and 4 am [Wednesday]. Has 2 large windows on driver side and one on the other. Michelin raised white letter tires on after market rims with custom air valves and short bug shield on hood. Vehicle was taken from 5000 block of California SW. Heavy trailer hitch. SPD report # 24-118026.