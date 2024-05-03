WEEKEND PREVIEW: ‘Ready Freddy Prep Party’ tomorrow (and another coming up)

Ready for what we all hope will never happen? If not, join Alice Kuder of Just in Case Disaster Preparedness Services (WSB sponsor) at one of two more “Ready Freddy Prep Parties,” and a little time can make a big difference. At 3 pm tomorrow (May 4) and 1 pm Saturday, May 18, in less than an hour, you’ll see how to create a Flee Bag™ (aka “Go Kit” or “Bug-out Bag”). Bring your own bag; if you want to stuff it with the basics Alice recommends, she’ll be selling them at cost. The party is at Whisky West (6451 California SW) and attendance is limited so RSVP ASAP by emailing Alice at alice@justincaseplans.com.