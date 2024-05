The Heron’s Nest might be one of West Seattle’s best-kept secrets – hidden just uphill from West Marginal Way, an ongoing site of environmental restoration and community-building. Tomorrow afternoon and evening (Saturday, May 4), The Heron’s Nest will be the site of a two-stage music festival – here’s the lineup:

Admission is $20 – “all ages and all creatures welcome,” according to the official flyer. Tickets are available online here; find The Heron’s Nest at 4818 Puget Way SW.