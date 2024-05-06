WATER POLO: Clinic planned for girls to learn our area’s newest high-school sport

(March photo courtesy WSHS Water Polo)

In this first year of the West Seattle HS water-polo team – created as a club sport after students worked to make it happen – a clinic is planned to teach prospective players. Here’s the announcement:

WEST SEATTLE GIRLS WATER POLO TEAM will host their first Clinic & Open House for middle/high school age girls on Saturday, May 18, 2024, 3:00 – 4:30 pm. Learn and play alongside the high-school girls’ team players, under the direction of Coach Truly Dorland. Find out what this growing sport is all about and jget a chance to learn the basics.

6th through 12th grade girls are invited to attend. This is an educational event open to all middle school and high school-age girls. A $20 suggested (but not required) donation is encouraged on the day of the event to help defray pool costs.

Registration required in advance of the event. Please contact WSWP to receive a link to register. wshswaterpolo@gmail.com

You can support WSWP now – join the WSWP Online Auctions and bid on gift cards and other offerings from community businesses. Different offerings every week. All auction proceeds go to support WSWP’s season and community education opportunities.

Register for the Auction Site at paybee.io/@wswaterpolo@3

See next items up for bid at paybee.io/@wswaterpolo@2