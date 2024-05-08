Seattle Symphony to join Chief Sealth Chamber Orchestra for free community concert

Here’s your chance to see the Seattle Symphony without leaving West Seattle and without buying tickets – plus, talented student musicians too. We received the announcement today:

On Tuesday, May 14, the Seattle Symphony returns to West Seattle and shares the stage with the Chief Sealth International High School Chamber Orchestra for a FREE 60-minute Community Concert featuring works by an array of composers, from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart to Elisa Kain Johnson, a recent alum of the Symphony’s Merriman-Ross Family Young Composers Workshop!

Admission free, but RSVP recommended – go here. Chief Sealth IHS is at 2600 SW Thistle; the auditorium is on the west side of the campus.