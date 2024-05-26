Full Tilt finale, lighthouse tours, low-low tide, Colman Pool, more for your holiday-weekend Sunday

Here’s what you should know about today/tonight, including highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

MEMORIAL DAY POPPIES: Again today, look for the canopy outside American Legion Post 160 (3618 SW Alaska), where you can get your poppy, by donation. (We photographed Post commander Keith Hughes there on Saturday.)

MINI-POLAR PLUNGE: 9 am every Sunday, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: No Sunday Funday run this week.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: The market is open today, 10 am-2 pm as usual, on California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon, offering spring vegetables, flowers, fruit, and plants, plus baked goods, cheese, fish, meat, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Second day of the season – open 11 am-8 pm, free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

LOW-LOW TIDE WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: Third day of the season for volunteer Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists! The tide bottoms out at -2.7 feet just after 1:30 pm; they’ll be at Constellation Park (63rd SW/Beach Drive) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, near Colman Pool) 11:30 am-2:30 pm.

COLMAN POOL: Second day for the outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Today brings your first chance this year to visit the historic lighthouse most Sundays through the summer – free tours begin at 1 pm, and the last tour of the day starts at 3:45 pm. (3201 Alki SW)

FULL TILT’S FINALE: As announced in early April, today is the final day for Full Tilt Ice Cream‘s original White Center shop. Art, music, merch, and of course, ice cream, 2-8 pm. (9629 16th SW)

JUNCTION FC’S 3RD HOME MATCH: The new club plays a 2 pm match vs. United PDX at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle). Match tickets still available.

LOCAL BAND AT FOLKLIFE: If you’re headed to the festival, note that Better As Brass plays Folklife Festival at 4 pm at the Seattle Center Mural Amphitheatre (305 Harrison).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Your weekend can conclude with music by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Are you planning something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!