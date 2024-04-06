SURVEY: Councilmember Saka seeking D-1 opinions on proposed transportation levy

When the mayor introduced his transportation-levy proposal Thursday (WSB coverage here), that opened a three-week period for feedback to further shape it before he formally sends it to the City Council. The councilmember who will lead the council’s review, District 1’s Rob Saka, is asking for your opinions too, in a survey. It’s short, asking you to rank 10 potential spending areas in the order you’d want to see them prioritized – and also asking if you have a priority you don’t see on the list. Here’s where to find Councilmember Saka’s survey.