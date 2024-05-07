UPDATE: 1 hurt in car-on-side crash on Harbor Avenue

8:03 AM: Seattle Fire sent a rescue response to a crash on Harbor Avenue at Harbor Lane [map], but they’re downsizing it already – nobody needs rescuing. At least one injury is reported, though. The road is blocked so avoid the area for a while.

8:10 AM: Thanks to Rose for the photo.

8:22 AM: Police just told dispatch they’re reopening northbound Harbor.

8:28 AM: Our photographer just spoke with responders at the scene. The driver is being taken to the hospital by private ambulance. No other vehicles were involved; the car went on its side after the driver hit a tree on the southbound side of Harbor. A tow truck is there now and has already righted the car for removal.