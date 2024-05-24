COUNTDOWN: 3 weeks until Morgan Junction Community Festival, with 1 big comeback

(WSB photo, Bubbleman at 2022 Morgan Community Festival)

The season of big events has begun – and we have an update on one of June’s biggest events, the Morgan Junction Community Festival. It’s set for 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, June 15 – three weeks from tomorrow – and the entertainment lineup is set, with a big comeback: Bubbleman returns! Here’s the latest festival lineup, from the Morgan Community Association:

ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE: Morgan Junction Park 10:00 to 10:45 – The Bubbleman: Returning Festival favorite featuring good clean fun

10:50 to 11:40 – Raymond the Magician: Artful, innovative, and very, very cool

11:45 to 12:35 – Gary Benson: Our local folk-rock favorite

12:45 to 2:00 – The Potholes: Still slinging funky-fusion, guac and rock right back at ya!! PLUS: -Community Vendors in the Zeeks/Whisky West parking lot

-First Responders on California

–MJAWA‘s All Wheels meet-up on Beveridge More details at the MoCA website: morganjunction.org/festival Questions for the Festival Team – mocacnc@gmail.com

All this will be happening in and around Morgan Junction Park, on the west side of California SW a short distance north of Fauntleroy Way SW. (WSB is media sponsor for the festival.)