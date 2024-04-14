WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 10 notes

(“Mason bee, pollinator extraordinaire!” says photographer Rosalie Miller)

Here’s what’s happening (and not) on your West Seattle Sunday!

NO WATER TAXI: Service is canceled again today while the crew and vessels get ready for added spring/summer service (Friday/Saturday later-evening runs) starting next Friday. Service resumes tomorrow.

HIGH POINT LIBRARY CLOSED: The branch at 3411 SW Raymond is closed Sundays through at least early June as part of a schedule shuffle as the system deals with staffing shortages.

MINI-POLAR PLUNGE: 9 am every Sunday, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meets at 9 am Sundays at rotating locations – today it’s Ampersand Café (2536 Alki SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: The market is open today, 10 am-2 pm as usual, on California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon, offering spring vegetables, flowers, and fruit, plus baked goods, cheese, fish, meat, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW: Wondering what it’s like to drive an EV? Noon-2 pm at Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation‘s parking lot (7141 California SW), talk with your neighbors about theirs at this community-organized show.

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: Meets 3 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), but arrive 2:30-ish to buy beverages and chat. This month’s book: “July’s People” by South African novelist and Nobel Prize winner Nadine Gordimer (1981).

PEARL JAM ALBUM LISTENING PARTY: Gather at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) at 3 pm to listen to Pearl Jam‘s new album “Dark Matter.”

SECOND MATINEE FOR ‘ENGLISH’: The popular new play continues at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm. Ticket link in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Wrap up your weekend with music by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Are you planning something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!