TONIGHT: ‘Common Ground’ film screening for Earth Day

Breaking news kept us from publishing our daily event list today – you can always preview what’s up for the hours/days/weeks ahead by checking the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, to which we add new listings every day. But we do want to take a moment to mention the lone one-time-only event on the calendar tonight – an Earth Day screening of the film previewed above, the documentary “Common Ground.” All are welcome to the screening at 7 pm in Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Pastoral Center (northeast corner of 35th/Myrtle). Organizers say, “Common Ground was a winner at multiple film festivals, including the Tribeca Festival, and provides hope for future generations, with concrete ways to fix a broken planetary system.”