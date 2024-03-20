West Seattle, Washington

20 Wednesday

WHALES: First orca visit of spring

March 20, 2024 11:23 am
11:23 AM: While sun lovers might be sad about the gray sky – here’s a side benefit: It’s easier to see the black fins of orcas slicing through gray water than it is to see them in blue water on a sunny day. And if you can break away, or have a window with a bay view, you can look for some right now: Kersti Muul texted to report, “Large group of transients (10+) just entered Elliott Bay proper, north end, Seattle side, southbound.” Let us know if you see them!

11:33 AM: See Kersti’s update in the comment section below.

  • Kersti Muul March 20, 2024 (11:30 am)
    They are now approaching the Bainbridge to Seattle ferry Lanes. Southbound mid channel 1130

