WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Assault suspect charged; store arrest; possibly stolen package found

Three notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

ASSAULT SUSPECT CHARGED: The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged the man arrested on Tuesday for allegedly shooting at his girlfriend at the just-cleared 1st/Cloverdale encampment. 42-year-old Pascual Ferrer-Gonzalez is charged with second-degree domestic-violence assault and first-degree unlawful gun possession. Charging documents say he “got upset with the victim and began hitting her. After hitting her he armed himself with a rifle and then fired a round at her.” After police arrested him, prosecutors say, they obtained a search warrant for the RV where they found him, and that’s where they seized the weapons and ammunition mentioned previously. He remains jailed, bail set at $300,000, with his arraignment scheduled for April 9th.

STORE SUSPECT CHARGED: Early Thursday, police were called to the Marshalls store in Westwood Village for a report of a possible burglary. They eventually found a 33-year-old woman hiding under a clothing rack inside the store and arrested her for investigation of burglary, though they found no sign of forced entry. The jail docket indicates she was charged with misdemeanor trespassing and released from jail today; the Municipal Court system isn’t bringing up documents to corroborate that so far, though, so we’re not identifying her.

POSSIBLY STOLEN/DUMPED PACKAGE: If you’re in the 4800 block of 42nd SW and are missing a package, Eric may have found the box, tossed into his yard. Contact us and we can connect you.