UPDATE: Two incidents happening now, one with helicopter

3:51 PM – First: The Guardian One helicopter is just east of Highland Park because of a reported vehicle theft “in progress” in the 8400 block of 1st Avenue South, at or near the tow yard there, across from the 1st/Cloverdale encampment. The vehicle is described as a green 1997 Nissan pickup. The helicopter was not specifically dispatched for this call – it happened to be up and heard the radio traffic and offered assistance.

Second, for those who have asked: There was a sizable emergency response on the Alki Point end of Admiral Way for a medical call described as a suspected overdose. We don’t have an update on the patient.

4:48 PM: Update on the first incident – the helicopter wasn’t in the area for long, and couldn’t locate the stolen pickup. According to police radio, the owner has spotted his truck in the area again, and requested police assistance.