Remembering Joanne Moon, 1936-2024

Family and friends are remembering Joanne Moon, and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Joanne Rose Chicketti Heald Moon was born in Seattle on 2/18/1936 and passed away on 3/24/2024 in Buckeye, Arizona.

Joanne was born to Liberto Chicketti and Josephine Malaspino at Sisters of Providence. She was raised in what was known as Garlic Gulch in the Rainier Valley and graduated from Franklin High School in 1954. Joanne married Charles Heald in 1955, and they had two children together, Jeff (1955-2024), and Jodi in 1957.

After the end of her first marriage, she married George C. Moon (1924-1981) in 1965 and moved to West Seattle, where she lived until relocating to Arizona to be near her children in 2019. Joanne could be seen daily in the many years she lived in West Seattle up and down California Ave or along Alki on her five mile or more walks. She enjoyed her two fingers of Scotch daily at 5:00 PM, not 4:45 or 5:15 God forbid, 5:00.

Joanne lost her son Jeff in January of this year and is survived by her daughter Jodi Van Campen (Jack), her grandchildren Amy Van Campen Taylor, Ryan Heald, Jacinta Heald, and Dylan Van Campen. Her great-grandchildren Olivia, Collin, Dominic, Damian, Elena, Emilia, and soon to come great-great-grandaughter Ava, her stepdaughter Leona Moon, her daughter in law Donna Heald, her sister Rosemary Rutherford (Denis), nieces Nickie and Leslie Rutherford, and extended family and friends.

There will be no services, at her request.