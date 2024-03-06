FYI: Seattle Parks facility closures on Thursday

FYI for tomorrow, since we have so many Seattle Parks facilities in West Seattle:

Many Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities and programs will be closed Thursday, March 7, 2024, due to a Recreation Division staff training day.

These facilities and services are CLOSED:

All recreation programs

Community centers and teen life centers

Environmental learning centers [Camp Long is an ELC in West Seattle]

Indoor swimming pools

Green Lake Small Craft Center

Mount Baker Rowing and Sailing Center

These facilities are OPEN on regular schedules:

Parks

Amy Yee Tennis Center

Volunteer Park Conservatory

Japanese Garden

Boat ramps

Golf courses and ranges