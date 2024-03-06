West Seattle, Washington

FYI: Seattle Parks facility closures on Thursday

March 6, 2024 6:08 pm
March 6, 2024 6:08 pm
FYI for tomorrow, since we have so many Seattle Parks facilities in West Seattle:

Many Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities and programs will be closed Thursday, March 7, 2024, due to a Recreation Division staff training day.

These facilities and services are CLOSED:
All recreation programs
Community centers and teen life centers
Environmental learning centers [Camp Long is an ELC in West Seattle]
Indoor swimming pools
Green Lake Small Craft Center
Mount Baker Rowing and Sailing Center

These facilities are OPEN on regular schedules:
Parks
Amy Yee Tennis Center
Volunteer Park Conservatory
Japanese Garden
Boat ramps
Golf courses and ranges

