(WCN/WSB photo)

On partner site White Center Now, we’re covering a shooting that put at least three schools into lockdown for a while this afternoon. King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Eric White told our crew in White Center that a man was shot near 11th SW/SW 114th [vicinity map] just before 2:30 pm; the lockdowns have since been lifted, but no one’s been arrested yet. We’re continuing to update our WCN coverage here.