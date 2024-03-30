CRIME WATCH: Roxbury mini-mart robbed

King County Sheriff’s Deputies are reported to be searching with a K-9 after an armed robbery at the 30th/Roxbury 76 station/mini-mart. Two robbers were reported to have left on foot, westbound on Roxbury, after acquiring an additional gun by stealing it from an employee, according to the dispatcher. A “gray sedan” might also be associated with the robbers, as was the case in what was reportedly a similar robbery earlier this evening in South King County. Seattle Police are helping KCSO look for the robbers.