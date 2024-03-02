West Seattle, Washington

02 Saturday

35℉

COUNTDOWN: One week until free dropoff recycling/shredding event in West Seattle

March 2, 2024 6:13 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Environment | West Seattle news

By this time next Saturday night, you might have a lot less no-longer-needed stuff. since the annual free recycling/shredding event presented by the West Seattle Junction Association and Chamber of Commerce is next Saturday morning – 9 am until noon March 9, in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). From the official flyer, here’s what will be accepted:

First-come, first-served, so don’t wait until the last moment; some trucks might fill up last. Also note that shreddable paper is limited to four boxes. (See the list of what will NOT be accepted by checking our calendar listing.)

