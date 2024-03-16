COUNTDOWN: 8 weeks until 2024 West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day!

Eight weeks from today, right about now, we’ll be wrapping up this year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024 – and registration starts soon. WSCGSD will be on Saturday, May 11, this year – always the second Saturday in May, with registration opening April 1. Watch WSB that day for the announcement and link. If you’re new, WSCGSD – coordinated by WSB since 2008, three years after it began – is one day with many sales of all sizes, all over the peninsula, in garages and yards and schools and courtyards and community rooms and parking lots and businesses and driveways and … (Here’s WSB coverage of last year’s WSCGSD, with a sample.) We provide a map/guide to all the sales, available a week before WSCGSD so shoppers can start planning. To recap those dates to remember – Monday, April 1, registration begins; Saturday, May 11, sale day! Official hours are 9 am-3 pm; some sellers start earlier and some wrap up later.