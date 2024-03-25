West Seattle, Washington

Brown water in Gatewood

March 25, 2024 4:33 pm
So far we have two reports from Gatewood this afternoon about discolored tap water. No emergencies are showing on the Seattle Public Utilities water map, which means hydrant testing is a possibility – that tends to stir up sediment (rust) in the pipes, and as we reported recently, this is the start of the busy season for testing. If brown water happens to you, be sure to contact SPU’s 24/7 hotline at 206-386-1800 to let them know, even if you think someone else in your neighborhood already has. (And don’t do laundry until you’re sure the water’s running clear!)

1 Reply to "Brown water in Gatewood"

  • Evelyn March 25, 2024 (4:51 pm)
    From SPU about 4:30:Sediment stirred up by firefighters working on hydrants. It should clear up within a few hours, overnight at the latest.

