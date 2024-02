One week until Valentine’s Day. But we learned last week, not all heart-light displays are a salute to the lovers’ holiday. In Gatewood, neighbors decked their block with hearts as a tribute to a departed neighbor. And tonight’s photo, from Pauline, is a tribute to her mom – named Joy: “Mom really was about Peace, Love, and Joy.” (If you have heart lights up, photos welcome at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)