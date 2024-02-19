WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Vandal breaks school windows

That’s one of seven windows at Hope Lutheran School‘s future north campus – the former Seattle Lutheran HS – broken by a vandal early this morning. The report and photos are from Hope’s Sally Heit, who says it happened at 1:50 am. “Repairs are underway, but needless to say it is very frustrating.”

She also sent this image of the vandal, who she says matches a photo of a person shown on social media “panhandling at the Jefferson Square Safeway with what is reported to be an aggressive dog (which you can see in the photo; he’s on the guy’s back).”

Police report # for the vandalism is 24-047421.