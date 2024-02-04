WEST SEATTLE ART: Desmond Hansen’s newest signal-box portrait

Thanks for the tips! We just caught up with West Seattle artist Desmond Hansen finishing this new signal-box portrait, on the southwest corner of California/Frontenac south of Morgan Junction. It’s a portrait of Mike Starr, original Alice in Chains bassist, who died in 2011 at age 44. Hansen estimates he’s painted about 75 boxes – in and outside of West Seattle – since starting in 2018 with Jimi Hendrix at California/Fauntleroy. You can see many of them, and some of his other work, on his website. We asked him what’s next; nothing specific yet, but he said there’s a lot of maintenance to be done this spring.
