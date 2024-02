West Seattle videographer Mark Jaroslaw shares that video as a reminder of an anniversary – 10 years ago, Lezlie Jane‘s sculpture “Luna Girls on Alki” was installed between the heart of Seacrest Park and Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor). It’s a reminder of West Seattle waterfront history a century earlier. The artist has many other works along the peninsula – check them out via the MORE tab on her website.