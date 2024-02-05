HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: First night of Metro League postseason play for all 4 local teams

All four local varsity high-school teams had opening-round Metro League postseason games tonight. Only one was a home game, the Chief Sealth IHS girls vs. Nathan Hale:

(WSB photos: #24, Sealth junior Fahima Mohamed)

The Seahawks also had the only victory of the night among the four local teams, 48-18.

The CSIHS girls (10-10) play next at Bishop Blanchet, 5:30 pm tomorrow. As for tonight’s three road games:

CHIEF SEALTH BOYS: The Seahawk boys’ season ended tonight with a 68-64 loss at Ingraham and a 3-18 record.

WEST SEATTLE BOYS: After tonight’s 74-48 loss at Rainier Beach, the Wildcat boys (12-10) play Nathan Hale at Lincoln HS, 5:30 pm Thursday,

WEST SEATTLE GIRLS: The Wildcat girls (11-11) lost tonight at Seattle Prep, 50-42. Their next game is also at 5:30 pm Thursday, at home vs. Holy Names.