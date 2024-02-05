HAPPY HUNDREDTH! Meet Gwen Bell, West Seattle’s newest centenarian

It’s a mandatory question when you interview someone who’s reached a milestone like their 100th birthday – any secret to your long life?

Gwen Bell thinks that in her case, maybe it’s “because I’ve lived a pleasant life.”

Gwen was two days short of 100 when we talked with her on Saturday at her home east of Fairmount Park. But the celebrating already had begun.

We recorded our chat on video – it’s in two parts below. In the first, Gwen – NOT short for Gwendolyn, by the way (she says her parents decided to be efficient) – talks about her travels and her gardening, and you might even hear a few longevity tips after all.

In the second part, we talk about her jobs and her life in West Seattle – where she lived in Gatewood before she and her late husband (married 66 years, with a wedding three weeks before World War II ended) moved to a neighborhood that felt “rural” when she arrived:

As she told us toward the end of our chat, Gwen’s birthday plans included a celebratory dinner and a “Happy Birthday” serenade from her neighbors. One of those neighbors, in fact, is the person who tipped us to Gwen’s milestone birthday (thank you, Ryan!).