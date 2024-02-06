Dog-park suspense to last a while longer: Thursday meeting canceled

The Seattle Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners won’t be hearing the final choices for new dog parks this Thursday night after all – the meeting’s been canceled. That announcement comes one day after an update that the meeting would include a briefing on the plan but not a public hearing. Today’s cancellation notice promises only, “The items that were going to be covered in this meeting will be moved to a future meeting.” (This was the only major item on the agenda.) The board usually meets twice a month. West Seattle’s not the only area of the city where Parks has been mulling additional off-leash areas, but it’s been closely watched since the department announced Lincoln Park and West Seattle Stadium sites as the finalists. Last month a Parks executive told the Fauntleroy Community Association that the site on the south side of the stadium property would likely be the winner, but the plan hasn’t been officially unveiled yet