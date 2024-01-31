Will our area’s next dog park indeed be at West Seattle Stadium? Decision due next week

(2023 Seattle Parks image of stadium study area for off-leash area)

Speaking to the Fauntleroy Community Association three weeks ago, Seattle Parkssplanning director Andy Sheffer said he believed West Seattle Stadium would be the choice for this area’s next off-leash area (dog park). As he noted, the announcement is due at the Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners‘ February 8 meeting – and with that meeting a little more than a week away, Parks confirmed today that the final site choices, here and citywide, will be made public at that meeting. The other finalist for a West Seattle site is in Lincoln Park, as announced last June. Availability of the site south of the stadium was called into question because of a search for a site to put an EV-charging site for city-owned vehicles, but Sheffer told the FCA that the site seemed able to handle both uses. Next week’s meeting of the commission – a city-convened advisory group – is at 6:30 pm Thursday, February 8; you can attend either in person downtown or online. West Seattle currently has one official off-leash area, at Westcrest Park.