CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS wrestlers moving on to state championships

An update on Chief Sealth International High School wrestlers – 14 are heading into statewide competition. Here’s the update, following regional competition, from CSIHS athletic director Ernest Policarpio:
Congrats to the following Wrestlers who will be representing Chief Sealth at the Tacoma Dome this weekend at the State Championships!
125 lbs Sr. Sophia Andreini Regional Champ!
135 lbs Sr. Jennie Brown 3rd Place
155 lbs Sr. Amelia Wright 4th Place
145 lbs So. Lanu Amituanai 5th Place
140 lbs So. Lucy Self Alternate
190 lbs Sr. Elyse Leger Alternate
165 lbs Jr. Micah Policarpio Regional Champ!
175 lbs Fr. Eli Policarpio 2nd Place
144 lbs Jr. Xavier Nguyen 2nd Place
120 lbs Fr. Xander Gomez 3rd Place
157 lbs Jr. Jay Johnson 4th Place
285 lbs So. Shane Allen Tino 4th Place
113 lbs Fr. Brandon Tran 5th Place
165 lbs Sr. Prince Maota Alternate
The championships are this Friday and Saturday (February 16-17); you can find links to the brackets, and other tournament information, here.
