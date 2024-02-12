CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS wrestlers moving on to state championships

An update on Chief Sealth International High School wrestlers – 14 are heading into statewide competition. Here’s the update, following regional competition, from CSIHS athletic director Ernest Policarpio:

Congrats to the following Wrestlers who will be representing Chief Sealth at the Tacoma Dome this weekend at the State Championships! 125 lbs Sr. Sophia Andreini Regional Champ!

135 lbs Sr. Jennie Brown 3rd Place

155 lbs Sr. Amelia Wright 4th Place

145 lbs So. Lanu Amituanai 5th Place

140 lbs So. Lucy Self Alternate

190 lbs Sr. Elyse Leger Alternate 165 lbs Jr. Micah Policarpio Regional Champ!

175 lbs Fr. Eli Policarpio 2nd Place

144 lbs Jr. Xavier Nguyen 2nd Place

120 lbs Fr. Xander Gomez 3rd Place

157 lbs Jr. Jay Johnson 4th Place

285 lbs So. Shane Allen Tino 4th Place

113 lbs Fr. Brandon Tran 5th Place

165 lbs Sr. Prince Maota Alternate

The championships are this Friday and Saturday (February 16-17); you can find links to the brackets, and other tournament information, here.