CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS Metro League wrestling success

(Photos courtesy Chief Sealth International High School)
Congratulations to the Chief Sealth International High School wrestlers for success at the Metro League tournaments – starting with the girls, who once again took the championship. Athletic Director Ernest Policarpio shares the recognition:
Here are your 2024 Girls Metro Champions!! They have won the Metros 5 years in a row, Congratulations to all the placers.
100 Tara Kankesh – 2nd
100 Lynnasia Nichols – 3rd
115 Elia Lopez – 1st
120 Petra Sheppard – 3rd
125 Sophia Andreini – 1st
130 Alyssa Reyes – 1st
135 Jennie Brown – 3rd
140 Lucy Self – 1st
145 Lanu Amituanai – 2nd
155 Amelia Wright – 1st
170 Naomi Kindem – 2nd
170 Shawn Hudson – 3rd
190 Elyse Leger – 1st
235 Natalia Allen – 1st
Your boys wrestling team placed 3rd during this year’s Metro tournament! Congratulations to those who participated and those who will be moving on.
Also shoutout to Micah Policarpio for winning the 2024 Metro Outstanding Wrestler Award and finishing 45-0!
106 Stevens Nguyen – 5th
106 Carlos Garnica Gil – 7th
113 Brandon Tran – 5th
120 Xander Gomez – 2nd
126 Kody Stout – 4th
144 Xavier Nguyen – 2nd
157 Jay Johnson – 3rd
165 Micah Policarpio – 1st (Metro Champ)
165 Prince Maota – 5th
175 Eli Policarpio – 3rd
175 Nigel Wiggins – 8th
215 Anais McDaniel – 7th
285 Yusuf Donzo – 7th
285 Shane-Alen Tino – 3rd
Regional competition is set for this weekend.
