CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS Metro League wrestling success

(Photos courtesy Chief Sealth International High School)

Congratulations to the Chief Sealth International High School wrestlers for success at the Metro League tournaments – starting with the girls, who once again took the championship. Athletic Director Ernest Policarpio shares the recognition:

Here are your 2024 Girls Metro Champions!! They have won the Metros 5 years in a row, Congratulations to all the placers.

100 Tara Kankesh – 2nd

100 Lynnasia Nichols – 3rd

115 Elia Lopez – 1st

120 Petra Sheppard – 3rd

125 Sophia Andreini – 1st

130 Alyssa Reyes – 1st

135 Jennie Brown – 3rd

140 Lucy Self – 1st

145 Lanu Amituanai – 2nd

155 Amelia Wright – 1st

170 Naomi Kindem – 2nd

170 Shawn Hudson – 3rd

190 Elyse Leger – 1st

235 Natalia Allen – 1st

Your boys wrestling team placed 3rd during this year’s Metro tournament! Congratulations to those who participated and those who will be moving on.

Also shoutout to Micah Policarpio for winning the 2024 Metro Outstanding Wrestler Award and finishing 45-0!

106 Stevens Nguyen – 5th

106 Carlos Garnica Gil – 7th

113 Brandon Tran – 5th

120 Xander Gomez – 2nd

126 Kody Stout – 4th

144 Xavier Nguyen – 2nd

157 Jay Johnson – 3rd

165 Micah Policarpio – 1st (Metro Champ)

165 Prince Maota – 5th

175 Eli Policarpio – 3rd

175 Nigel Wiggins – 8th

215 Anais McDaniel – 7th

285 Yusuf Donzo – 7th

285 Shane-Alen Tino – 3rd