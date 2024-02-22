BIZNOTE: West Seattle Coworking hosting 24-hour CodeDay code-a-thon

West Seattle Coworking‘s main location at 9030 35th SW will host dozens of students this weekend for a 24-hour code-a-thon. The event is presented by the nonprofit organization CodeDay, which explains that it’s “committed to providing inclusive opportunities for underserved students to learn about technology.” More than 70 students are participating and will be building games, websites, apps, and more between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, in what CodeDay explains will be “an immersive learning experience, with mentors and workshops guiding students through the process of turning their ideas into tangible projects.” CodeDay’s goal is to eliminate the financial burden for students to get tech knowhow, and toward that end, the announcement notes that they’re even providing “free laptops for the event that attendees can keep in order to promote a continued interest in coding beyond the event.” A CodeDay spokesperson says the opening ceremony (noon-12:30 pm Saturday) and closing awards ceremony (11 am-noon Sunday) are open to the public if you’re interested in visiting.