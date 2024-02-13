West Seattle, Washington

BASKETBALL: West Seattle HS girls’ close loss in second district game

February 13, 2024 10:05 pm
In the first of two back-to-back district-tournament games tonight for West Seattle High School‘s varsity basketball games, the Wildcat girls fell to Lake Washington, 38-35, playing at Sammamish HS in Bellevue. WSHS led 14-10 after the first quarter but the Kangaroos had pulled ahead by halftime and went on to win. The Wildcats get another chance at districts, playing Roosevelt at 5 pm Friday (February 16) at Bellevue College. More photos when our crew gets back.

