YOU CAN HELP: ‘Immediate needs’ at West Seattle’s only shelter

(WSB photo, last month)

The Westside Neighbors Shelter – West Seattle’s only shelter, powered by donations and volunteers – has “immediate needs,” its operator Keith Hughes tells WSB. If you can help, here’s what they’re asking for:

With the high volume of people being served, we suddenly find ourselves short on paper goods – Dixie Ultra 10″ plates, 6″ plates, 20 ounce bowls – plus powdered coffee creamer, pancake syrup, creamy peanut butter, sugar (5 or 10 lb bags), Splenda (the pink stuff), and store gift cards to buy eggs, milk, and butter.

Deliveries can be made every morning from 8 am – 10 am, and every evening 5 pm to 9 pm.

Thank you West Seattle community for your continued support of this vital service.