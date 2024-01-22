FREEZE FOLLOWUP: Playspace closed for pipe repairs

One more West Seattle site still cleaning up after damage done in our freezing weather a week-plus ago: The Salvation Army‘s free playspace (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 3-5 pm) is canceled this week for pipe repairs that affected the South Delridge center’s “small gym.” They’re expecting to be able to offer the drop-in time for toddlers and caregivers again starting next Monday; we’ve updating our calendar’s standing listing (and today’s event list) to reflect.