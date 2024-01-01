UPDATE: Crash near Admiral Way Bridge

12:27 AM: Big emergency response near the Admiral Way Bridge for a car crash. It was initially dispatched as a “rescue extrication” but responders then reported finding no one in or near the car – so far.

12:32 AM: The location of the crash is logged as 39th/Admiral but one crew has told dispatch they’re actually on Fairmount, so we’re not clear whether they’re on or below the bridge. Dispatch has checked the plate of the crashed Acura and told police it’s “clear and current” to someone in the Pierce County town of Milton.

12:48 AM: Per commenter RS, “The crash is just south of the Admiral bridge on Fairmount. Car is on its side on the east side of the road. You can see it from the Admiral bridge.” Responders searched all around but didn’t find anyone, so SFD has closed out its part of the call.