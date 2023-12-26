TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-holiday Tuesday

6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Tuesday, December 26. Government offices reopen today, but school’s still out.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Partly sunny, high near 50, rain expected to return by tonight. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:56 am, and the sun will set at 4:23 pm.

TRANSIT UPDATES + HOLIDAY PREVIEWS

Water Taxi – Back to regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you’re wondering where the boat is.

Metro – Back to regular schedule; check advisories here.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if applicable). Thank you!